Central Okanagan’s Story Walks offer inclusive options for the visually impaired

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership has been holding Story Walks in the Parks since the pandemic to help families entertain their kids and get outside for some fresh air.

They’ve proven to be a great success for Childhood Connections, according to executive director Melissa Hunt-Anderson.

“They’ve blossomed and we have had multiple story walks with our community partners over the last two years,” said Hunt-Anderson.

Among the 25 organizations making up the COEYP is Central Okanagan School District. A. S. Matheson Elementary School is hosting the latest story walk based on a book written by Indigenous author Monique Gray Smith, called When We Are Kind.

In order to maintain inclusivity within the community, they have added a special feature this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have been connected with the Family Support Institute of BC and the Canadian National Institute for the blind and have connected braille to our newest story walk,” said Hunt-Anderson.

1:47 First day of school across the Central Okanagan

The SD 23 Early Learning team’s Andrea Strang was asked by a community partner how they can continue the story walks, but make them more inclusive.

She then spoke with Jake Loewen, a visions resource teacher with SD23 about transcribing When We Are Kind into braille.

“People in the community are so thrilled and excited about it, especially because braille is a new idea to be placed on a story walk. And so, we really to emphasize the fact that literacy is not just written word,” said Strang.

1:46 First North Okanagan Children’s Festival a hit brings families together

A new audiobook has been developed by the Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership. To follow along, a QR code has been added to a poster at the beginning of the walk.

Story continues below advertisement

There are eight different stories located around the Central Okanagan and they will remain up until Nov. 28.