Habitat for Humanity Okanagan holds gingerbread house-building fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is in the final push of one of its most important fundraisers and its organizers are hoping area residents will take part.

The Jingle Bell Build event is a gingerbread house-building competition. Participants pick up a kit at a ReStore location, get creative building something grand and then submit a photo to either the business or individual category and cross their fingers that they win, knowing that simply taking part is a gift to the community.

Organizers say it’s a lot of fun and it’s a key fundraiser for the Lake Country housing project underway, but there hasn’t been as much community uptake as previous years.

“We’ve only had a few Gingerbread building kits purchases so far,” Danielle Smith, director of resource development with Habitat Okanagan, said in a press release.

Comparatively, last year, close to 200 kits were already purchased in the first 10 days.

The campaign officially kicked off on Nov. 1, and everything raised until it closes will be put toward the completion of the Lake Country building project that broke ground in September 2020.

In the next couple of weeks, Smith is looking for families, individuals and local businesses to take part in some family/team building fun and, she said, there are some good incentives, to boot.

“Who does not want a Nintendo Switch game console, or a brand new 55-inch smart TV under the tree this holiday season?” Smith said.

The Jingle Bell Build raised more than $25,000 last year.

“While I am always optimistic that Jingle Bell Build will be a success at the end of the event, I am also worried that we at Habitat are seeing an unprecedented need for affordable housing in our community,” Smith said.

To take part, go to the website habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca/jinglebellbuild/.