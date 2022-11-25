Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood'
B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood
The Delta Community Animal Shelter is hoping to spread the word about a very good dog who escaped death last year but is struggling to find a home.

The Delta Community Animal Shelter is hoping to spread the word about a very good dog who escaped death last year but is struggling to find a home.

During last November’s historic floods, Connie was found clinging to life on a log in the Fraser River.

Now, almost one year later, she’s still living at the shelter.

Read more: Jazz the dog helps victims of crime as they navigate court system

To mark the anniversary staff threw a “pitty party” with an extra “t” in “pity” to let people know she’s still looking for her forever home.

The shelter said Connie is a playful and rambunctious girl who struggles with anxiety but has done very well since they took her in.

Story continues below advertisement

”We want people to understand, too, that wherever she goes, it’s going to take her some time there,” said Ryan Ryan Voutilainen, a Delta Community Animal Shelter manager.

“It’s just the matter of finding the right home but we don’t think it’ll take long, it’s just a matter of somebody kind of taking that chance.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island home to new breed of champion'
Vancouver Island home to new breed of champion

Due to Connie’s high energy level, the shelter said a home without children, cats or small animals would be best for her.

The shelter also said it is not sure if Connie is ready to live in a home with another dog yet.

Click to play video: 'Pug-A-Palooza draws in ‘grumble’ of pups'
Pug-A-Palooza draws in ‘grumble’ of pups
Related News
BC FloodsBC FloodDog rescuedBC DogBc Animal ShelterDelta Community Animal ShelterBC dog adoptionBC Dog rescuedConnie
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers