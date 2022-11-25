B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood

Send this page to someone via email

The Delta Community Animal Shelter is hoping to spread the word about a very good dog who escaped death last year but is struggling to find a home.

During last November’s historic floods, Connie was found clinging to life on a log in the Fraser River.

Now, almost one year later, she’s still living at the shelter.

To mark the anniversary staff threw a “pitty party” with an extra “t” in “pity” to let people know she’s still looking for her forever home.

The shelter said Connie is a playful and rambunctious girl who struggles with anxiety but has done very well since they took her in.

”We want people to understand, too, that wherever she goes, it’s going to take her some time there,” said Ryan Ryan Voutilainen, a Delta Community Animal Shelter manager.

“It’s just the matter of finding the right home but we don’t think it’ll take long, it’s just a matter of somebody kind of taking that chance.”

Due to Connie’s high energy level, the shelter said a home without children, cats or small animals would be best for her.

The shelter also said it is not sure if Connie is ready to live in a home with another dog yet.