Crime

Stolen Calgary dog found after break and enter

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 24, 2022 2:15 pm
King the dog was found after a break and enter in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 21. View image in full screen
King the dog was found after a break and enter in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 21. Photo taken from GoFundMe

A stolen Calgary dog has been found after a break and enter on Monday, according to police.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to the 100 block of 59 Avenue Northwest for reports of a residential break and enter.

Police said a suspect or suspects forcefully entered a home sometime between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. that day and the resident’s household dog King was reported missing.

Read more: $200k in stolen jewelry, cars, firearms found after Calgary-area break and enter investigation

King, a St. Bernard and mastiff mix, has since been found. A CPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News he was found in the Water Valley area in Mountain View County.

It is not confirmed if the dog was returned to its owner, however.

Global News reached out to CPS for more information about King’s disappearance but the police service did not provide any updates.

“Currently there are no more updates to be shared. We are still investigating the break and enter and are asking anyone with information to come forward to police,” a CPS spokesperson said in an email.

