Traffic

Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 6:31 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Read more: SIU investigates after 1 man killed, another injured in police shooting in Markham, Ont.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“Expect delays in the area,” police said in the tweet.

