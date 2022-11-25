Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
“Expect delays in the area,” police said in the tweet.
