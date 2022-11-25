Menu

Crime

SIU investigates after 1 man killed in police shooting in Markham, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson & Tracy Tong Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 12:13 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters View image in full screen
FILE - The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, says it is investigating after a police shooting in Markham, Ont., left one person dead.

In a tweet at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, the SIU said police shot two men in the city.

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Cobourg, Barrie, Toronto areas

“One died on scene and the other was taken to hospital,” the agency said in the tweet,

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said a spokesperson was headed to the scene near Eyer Drive and Rodick Road.

More to come.

