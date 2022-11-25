SIU investigates after 1 man killed in police shooting in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, says it is investigating after a police shooting in Markham, Ont., left one person dead.

In a tweet at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, the SIU said police shot two men in the city.

“One died on scene and the other was taken to hospital,” the agency said in the tweet,

The SIU said a spokesperson was headed to the scene near Eyer Drive and Rodick Road.

More to come.