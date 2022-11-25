Edmonton Oilers call up defenceman Philip Broberg

Defenceman Philip Broberg joined the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and is expected to play in the NHL for the first time this regular season on Saturday against the New York Rangers. (630 CHED Face-off Show 9:30 a.m., game at 11 a.m.).

“Philip is somebody who moves pucks well, defends with his legs, is also a big body. We’re excited about him being a big part of the future of the organization,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Broberg has been limited to just seven games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season, compiling four points. Injuries have struck him a couple of times, including an accidental cut with a knife while cooking.

“Injuries happen. It’s what comes along with the game. I got through that. I’m 100 per cent healthy now and ready to go,” said Broberg.

After playing 23 NHL regular season games in 2021/22, expectations were high for Broberg. However, he was sent down to the Condors at the start of this season.

“I’m always looking to improve every single part of my game, but I think the defensive part is for sure an element I’ve been working on for the past three years,” Broberg noted.

“Philip came up last year, acquitted himself well, got into one playoff game,” said Woodcroft. “He didn’t have the strongest camp that he wanted to have, but he went down and worked at his game. He played a ton of minutes. We’re excited about his opportunity tomorrow.”

With Broberg called up, Marcus Niemelainen was sent down to Bakersfield.

The Oilers have just three wins in their last 10 games and have sunk to 10-10 on the season.

“It’s been small parts of our game that can improve. We’ve yet to do that for a long enough period,” said Woodcroft. “In terms of the details that go along with the game in order to have sustainable success, we’re not there yet.”