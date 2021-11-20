Defenceman Philip Broberg to make NHL debut as Edmonton Oilers host Chicago Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

Philip Broberg will make his NHL debut Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 20-year-old defenceman was drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019. He has 10 assists in 13 games this season for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

“He was solid in camp. You could tell he was getting used to the smaller ice, timing of things. He went down and has played in all situations down there. He’s really got comfortable with the North American style a little more,” said Oilers head coach Dave Tippett.

Broberg and William Lagesson were called up Friday because of injuries to Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkoek.

Stuart Skinner will start in goal again following his brilliant 46-save performance Thursday against Winnipeg.

“To be a good NHL player, you have to get in there and do it every day. That’s the challenge for him tonight,” said Tippett.

Defenceman Duncan Keith will play against Chicago for the first time in his career. He was traded to the Oilers in the off-season after playing 1,192 games for the Blackhawks.

“I put that jersey on for a long time. I have a lot of friends on that team,” said Keith. “At the end of the day, it is another game in the schedule where two points are on the line. They’re playing well.”

The Blackhawks have won four in a row after starting the season 1-9-2.

The Oilers and Blackhawks are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.