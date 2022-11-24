Penticton, B.C., Mounties investigating two armed robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Liquor stores in Penticton, B.C.,. and Okanagan Falls were hit by robbers this week and RCMP say the attacks could be connected, though they’ve yet to confirm it.

The first was Nov. 21, at 9:30 p.m., when a man entered the Gables Liquor Store on Martin Street and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun while demanding money, RCMP said in a press release.

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

1:46 Full-service grocery store opens in Okanagan Falls

Two days later, on Wednesday at around 7:34 p.m., a man entered the OK Falls Market Liquor Store with a black handgun and demanded money, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and two bottles of Caroline’s Cream liquor.

“At this time we cannot confirm the robberies are related however that is something we are certainly looking into,” Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the Penticton South Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.

“Being a victim employee of a robbery can be very traumatic. No employee should have to face those risks at work.”

The RCMP is asking business owners to consider increasing the number of deposits they conduct during the day, limiting the amount of cash they keep on premises or if possible removing the option to pay by cash.

“This can help make your business a less desirable target. We also recommend you avoid making your deposits alone,” Bayda said.

The suspect in the first robbery is five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds with a slim build. RCMP said he was wearing a black coat with the hood up, a black ski mask, black gloves and black jeans

During the second robbery, the man was wearing dark overalls, a dark hoodie, a baseball cap and black ski mask.