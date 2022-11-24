Menu

Crime

OPP issue notice after Lucan Biddulph man conned buying concert tickets on social media

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 24, 2022 4:42 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to exercise caution buying items through social media after they say a Lucan Biddulph resident was scammed while trying to buy concert tickets.

Police say the individual tried to buy tickets from a purported seller on an unidentified social media website, and completed a money transfer with the suspect, but did not receive the promised tickets.

The suspect later deleted the profile, and police say they are investigating.

Read more: Norfolk resident conned out of $800K in investment scam, OPP say

Police say people purchasing items from someone online should conduct the meeting at a common area, like a parking lot or police station, and should not pay for the items before seeing them.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech-savvy fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” police said in a statement.

