OPP issue notice after Lucan Biddulph man conned buying concert tickets on social media

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to exercise caution buying items through social media after they say a Lucan Biddulph resident was scammed while trying to buy concert tickets.

Police say the individual tried to buy tickets from a purported seller on an unidentified social media website, and completed a money transfer with the suspect, but did not receive the promised tickets.

The suspect later deleted the profile, and police say they are investigating.

Police say people purchasing items from someone online should conduct the meeting at a common area, like a parking lot or police station, and should not pay for the items before seeing them.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech-savvy fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” police said in a statement.