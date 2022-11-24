Montreal TikTok star dances her way into Ubisoft’s ‘Just Dance 2023’

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal dancer who has gained fame on TikTok is about to bring her infectious energy to living rooms across the country.

Angie Augustin, or Citron Rose as she’s known online, has just become a big part of Ubisoft’s wildly successful Just Dance video game franchise.

She appears in Just Dance 2023, dancing a routine she choreographed herself.

“I feel like I will indirectly share some great moments with people that I don’t know because it’s a game that you play with people that you love,” she told Global News in an interview.

If there’s a gamer in your house, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Just Dance. The franchise has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. The player who does the best job accurately mimicking the dance moves of the dancer on the screen is the winner.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: TikToker raises over $175,000 to help elderly Walmart employee retire

“I used to play with my brother and sister whenever there was a birthday party at the house or the holidays,” Augustin recalled with a smile. “We would try to get my mom to play.”

Augustin was working in the administration department of a Montreal hospital up until last year. When she started gaining fame on TikTok for her exuberant dance moves and her humour, she quit her job to focus on content creation and dancing.

“I took a risk,” she said. “My mom was not happy about it, but now she is.”

Her growing popularity got her on stage with prominent Quebec rapper Sarahmée and started getting her endorsement deals.

One of the products she promoted was last year’s Just Dance game.

READ MORE: Ubisoft to triple its Winnipeg studio by 2030, help develop digital media sector in Manitoba

A year later, boasting over 650,000 followers and 23 million likes, Ubisoft asked her to create and perform a dance for the game with Montreal as the backdrop.

“I’m the first local artist to actually create a choreography for the game,” Augustin said. “I feel more and more proud. There are no words for it.”

Story continues below advertisement

While dancing in your living room to Doja Cat’s hit “Woman,” she’s thrilled to be able to shine a light on the afro dance style she loves so much and her own Haitian heritage.

“The fact that I am a Haitian woman, I feel like I am representing the diversity of Montreal. I feel proud that like everyone in Canada will share that moment,” she said.

“I hope that I can maybe inspire some people to actually just jump into what they’ve always wanted to do, but never took the risk because they were afraid.”

The game is available now and her level is part of every copy in Canada.