Ubisoft to triple its Winnipeg studio by 2030, help develop digital media sector in Manitoba

A popular video game developer is looking to grow its Manitoba footprint.

French software giant Ubisoft announced Friday that it intends to triple the size of its current Winnipeg studio by the year 2030 — adding 200 new employees.

Ubisoft said it intends to hire programmers as well as staff from other specialized areas of expertise as part of the expansion, and is partnering with the provincial government on helping to develop Manitoba’s digital media space as part of the ambitious plan.

📢 Big news for Ubisoft Winnipeg – we're growing! We'll be looking for 200 more creators who want to help drive core technology & innovation at Ubisoft.🎮 -> https://t.co/3UcydPi5wb — Ubisoft Winnipeg (@UbisoftWinnipeg) March 18, 2022

“The first three years of Ubisoft Winnipeg have already been an exceptional success,” said the company’s local managing director, Michael Henderson.

“The city has proved to be a hidden gem of techno-creative talent, and an environment that is right for growth thanks to the leadership of the Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg. We look forward to continuing to grow the industry by attracting national and international talent to the city, and investing in the development of innovation and the next generation of talent locally.”

Henderson said the company’s previous goal of having 100 staff members in Winnipeg is currently ahead of schedule by about a year.

In a release Friday, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson called Ubisoft’s investment in the province — to the tune of an additional $139 million with these new plans — a proud moment for Manitoba.

“This new investment will provide employment opportunities for Manitoba students and graduates, and support the development of our province’s thriving interactive digital media ecosystem,” the premier said.

“As we plan for strong economic and social recovery, our government looks forward to continuing to work with our economic development partners, business and industry leaders to unlock Manitoba’s true economic potential and build a brighter, more prosperous future for all Manitobans.”

