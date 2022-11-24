Guelph, Ont. man wins big on Encore lottery

A Guelph, Ont., man is $100,000 richer.
Kevin Butler, 61, won when he matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Oct. 12th Ontario 49 draw.
In a news release, Butler said he was shocked when he scanned his ticket and found out that he was a winner.
The married father of one said he plans on using the winnings to pay off his mortgage and car, and do some travelling.
The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop Store on Silvercreek Parkway in Guelph.
