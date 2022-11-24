Menu

Canada

Guelph, Ont. man wins big on Encore lottery

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 24, 2022 4:14 pm
Kevin Butler of Guelph won $100,000 on ENCORE. View image in full screen
Kevin Butler of Guelph won $100,000 on ENCORE. OLG

A Guelph, Ont., man is $100,000 richer.

Kevin Butler, 61, won when he matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Oct. 12th Ontario 49 draw.

In a news release, Butler said he was shocked when he scanned his ticket and found out that he was a winner.

Read more: No $70M Lotto Max winner but plenty of major prizes won across Ontario

The married father of one said he plans on using the winnings to pay off his mortgage and car, and do some travelling.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop Store on Silvercreek Parkway in Guelph.

Guelph NewsLotteryTicketWinnerEncoreWinningontario 49
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

