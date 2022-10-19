Menu

Canada

No $70M Lotto Max winner but plenty of major prizes won across Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 1:58 pm
A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on a sign in Kingston. View image in full screen
A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on a sign in Kingston. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

There were no winners of the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw but there were still several big winners across Ontario.

The unofficial winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw were 12, 14, 23, 25, 39, 40 and 44 while the bonus number was 24.

Read more: Hamilton lottery winner says part of $1 Million prize will be shared with family

There were 62 Maxmillions draws in play on Tuesday night as well with 17 of those prizes being won or shared across Canada.

Five of the tickets were sold in Ontario with $1 million winners being in Ottawa, Kitchener, Lanark County and the Scarborough area of Toronto while someone in the Etobicoke area of Toronto will also collect $500,000 while splitting a prize with someone in Western Canada.

There was also a $1 million Encore winning ticket sold in Toronto as well as a second $100,000 Encore winner.

The unofficial winning Encore numbers were 1151687.

Read more: $500,000 windfall in second major lottery win for London, Ont. woman

OLG says the prize will remain $70 million for Friday night’s draw while there will also be 63 Maxmillions numbers drawn with each being worth $1 million.

The unofficial Maxmillions numbers for Tuesday’s draw:

01, 02, 11, 17, 21, 47 & 48
01, 02, 19, 27, 28, 33 & 34
01, 04, 17, 20, 21, 25 & 42
01, 06, 11, 18, 25, 30 & 41
01, 07, 09, 13, 20, 21 & 50
01, 07, 12, 15, 27, 40 & 48
01, 09, 17, 22, 29, 32 & 48
01, 21, 23, 25, 26, 30 & 35
02, 03, 07, 16, 25, 34 & 50
02, 03, 13, 19, 28, 40 & 43
02, 06, 18, 24, 27, 35 & 39
02, 07, 13, 19, 25, 27 & 50
02, 08, 10, 12, 21, 25 & 34
02, 10, 11, 19, 24, 31 & 42
02, 12, 17, 26, 28, 41 & 42
02, 13, 17, 18, 19, 28 & 40
02, 15, 17, 23, 31, 33 & 35
02, 19, 23, 24, 39, 45 & 49
03, 10, 11, 18, 28, 29 & 45
03, 16, 18, 25, 38, 45 & 46
03, 16, 26, 27, 28, 31 & 49
04, 09, 12, 24, 32, 45 & 48
04, 18, 24, 37, 41, 43 & 44
05, 08, 26, 31, 33, 37 & 44
05, 09, 10, 29, 31, 34 & 45
05, 11, 12, 18, 24, 27 & 48
05, 11, 16, 20, 23, 44 & 49
05, 12, 24, 28, 35, 42 & 49
05, 13, 18, 20, 30, 41 & 44
05, 15, 23, 24, 26, 30 & 32
05, 15, 25, 27, 33, 38 & 42
05, 16, 17, 32, 36, 42 & 45
06, 07, 29, 31, 36, 45 & 48
06, 14, 15, 17, 26, 39 & 47
07, 08, 22, 27, 28, 30 & 39
07, 09, 13, 26, 28, 32 & 46
07, 12, 19, 25, 29, 39 & 40
07, 13, 22, 25, 38, 45 & 50
07, 14, 23, 35, 43, 45 & 46
07, 21, 22, 29, 34, 37 & 45
08, 10, 12, 14, 21, 36 & 39
08, 11, 12, 16, 33, 36 & 40
08, 15, 18, 22, 32, 40 & 43
08, 16, 22, 30, 31, 34 & 46
09, 11, 13, 14, 16, 31 & 50
09, 12, 23, 30, 35, 38 & 44
10, 11, 19, 27, 28, 29 & 47
10, 13, 28, 32, 43, 47 & 48
10, 15, 19, 26, 29, 30 & 45
10, 15, 22, 28, 33, 42 & 50
10, 15, 24, 26, 33, 37 & 47
10, 15, 25, 30, 33, 43 & 45
10, 16, 19, 21, 32, 39 & 40
10, 23, 31, 32, 34, 38 & 44
13, 15, 18, 19, 31, 32 & 44
13, 17, 20, 21, 28, 42 & 47
13, 18, 21, 28, 34, 40 & 45
16, 18, 19, 33, 41, 43 & 48
16, 31, 35, 41, 43, 44 & 46
18, 30, 33, 37, 38, 41 & 49
20, 26, 28, 33, 40, 43 & 49
32, 35, 40, 41, 46, 47 & 48

Kitchener newsGuelph NewsOttawa newsKingston NewsLotto MaxOntario. NewsToronto NewsLondon newsPeterborough NewsLotto Max WInning NumbersOntario lottery winners$70 million lotto maxCanada Lottery winning numbersCanada Lottery resultsLOTTO MAX WINNER Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

