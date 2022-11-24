Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Interior’s Trans-Canada, Highway 3

See more sharing options

Environment Canada is warning motorists that up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall on two major highways in the B.C. Interior.

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“A Pacific frontal system will sweep over the B.C. Interior on Friday,” Environment Canada said in a press release.

“Heavy snow from the system will start over Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, in the morning and spread to Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, in the afternoon. The snow will taper off to a few flurries early in the evening as the front moves southward away from the region.”

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.