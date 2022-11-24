Police charge Puslinch woman after a two-vehicle crash, rollover in Guelph

See more sharing options

The intersection of Stone Road West and Victoria Road North in Guelph was the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

Guelph Police Service responded to a call around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a northbound Toyota was making a left turn onto Stone Road when it collided with another Toyota traveling south on Victoria.

They say the collision caused the southbound Toyota to roll over.

Emergency crews were called in to help the lone occupant of the southbound Toyota, who was trapped inside.

The driver was taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was later released.

The driver of the other Toyota, a 21-year-old woman from Puslinch, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.