Traffic

Guelph police charge driver after child struck while crossing road

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 10:51 am
Guelph police charge driver after child struck while crossing road - image View image in full screen
Guelph Police / File

Charges are being laid against a driver after a child was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian Monday afternoon.

Officers, along with Guelph Fire Department and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics, went to the intersection of Arkell Road and Amos Drive at around 3:40 p.m.

Police investigators say a 10-year-old child was struck by an eastbound vehicle while crossing Arkell.

They say the child was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries and was later released.

Read more: Guelph police lay charge in suspected hit and run

A 51-year-old woman from Guelph was charged with careless driving.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage or security video to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7163 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

