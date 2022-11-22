Guelph police charge driver after child struck while crossing road

Charges are being laid against a driver after a child was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Guelph.
The Guelph Police Service was notified about a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian Monday afternoon.
Officers, along with Guelph Fire Department and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics, went to the intersection of Arkell Road and Amos Drive at around 3:40 p.m.
Police investigators say a 10-year-old child was struck by an eastbound vehicle while crossing Arkell.
They say the child was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries and was later released.
A 51-year-old woman from Guelph was charged with careless driving.
Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage or security video to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7163 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
