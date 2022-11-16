Guelph police lay charge in suspected hit and run

A 50-year-old Guelph man is facing a charge in what police are calling a hit-and-run collision.
Witnesses told the Guelph Police Service that an SUV struck a female pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the vehicle then fled the scene.
Trending Now
The woman suffered minor injuries as a result.
Read more: Police seek driver and witnesses in Guelph hit-and-run investigation
Read More
Investigators say they tracked the SUV and driver to a home on Dawson Road.
A man is charged with failing to remain at a collision.
Comments