Guelph police lay charge in suspected hit and run

A 50-year-old Guelph man is facing a charge in what police are calling a hit-and-run collision.

Witnesses told the Guelph Police Service that an SUV struck a female pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries as a result.

Investigators say they tracked the SUV and driver to a home on Dawson Road.

A man is charged with failing to remain at a collision.