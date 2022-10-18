Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek driver and witnesses in Guelph hit-and-run investigation

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 10:25 am
Guelph police are looking for a driver after a 16-year-old boy was struck, suffering a minor injury, Monday afternoon near Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a driver after a 16-year-old boy was struck, suffering a minor injury, Monday afternoon near Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police are investigating a collision Monday afternoon involving a pedestrian near Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking home at around 3:30 pm when he was hit by a car making a turn at College Avenue and the Hanlon Expressway.

The driver reportedly stopped briefly to check on him and then continued on their way.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces hit and run charges following collision downtown Sunday

Police said the teenager suffered a minor injury and sought medical attention later in the day. Police are looking to speak to the driver involved.

Read more: Guelph police seek driver involved in hit-and-run collision with pedestrian

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’re also looking to speak to a witness who stopped to check on the boy, along with anyone else who saw the collision.

CollisionHit and RunGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph hit and runCentennial Collegiate Vocational Institute
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers