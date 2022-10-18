Police seek driver and witnesses in Guelph hit-and-run investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police are investigating a collision Monday afternoon involving a pedestrian near Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking home at around 3:30 pm when he was hit by a car making a turn at College Avenue and the Hanlon Expressway.

The driver reportedly stopped briefly to check on him and then continued on their way.

Police said the teenager suffered a minor injury and sought medical attention later in the day. Police are looking to speak to the driver involved.

Police said they’re also looking to speak to a witness who stopped to check on the boy, along with anyone else who saw the collision.