Police seek driver and witnesses in Guelph hit-and-run investigation

Guelph Police are investigating a collision Monday afternoon involving a pedestrian near Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking home at around 3:30 pm when he was hit by a car making a turn at College Avenue and the Hanlon Expressway.
The driver reportedly stopped briefly to check on him and then continued on their way.
Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces hit and run charges following collision downtown Sunday
Police said the teenager suffered a minor injury and sought medical attention later in the day. Police are looking to speak to the driver involved.
Police said they’re also looking to speak to a witness who stopped to check on the boy, along with anyone else who saw the collision.
Comments