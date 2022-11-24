Senators bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 4-4-0 record at home and a 5-10-1 record overall. The Ducks have a 4-7-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Ottawa is 5-9-1 overall and 1-6-1 on the road. The Senators have a 3-6-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored six goals with four assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.