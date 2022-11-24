Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Senators bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 24, 2022 3:12 am

Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 4-4-0 record at home and a 5-10-1 record overall. The Ducks have a 4-7-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Ottawa is 5-9-1 overall and 1-6-1 on the road. The Senators have a 3-6-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: November 23'
John Shannon on the Jets: November 23
Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

Trending Now
Trending Now

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored six goals with four assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Advertisement
NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsOttawa hockeySenatorsSenators hockey
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers