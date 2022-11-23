Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two Halifax universities provide Mi’kmaw ‘auntie in residence’ to Indigenous students

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Resurgence of Mi’kmaw beading bringing many closer to culture'
Resurgence of Mi’kmaw beading bringing many closer to culture
The resurgence of traditional Mi’kmaw beading is bringing many closer to their culture, and tons of small businesses have opened across the Maritimes showcasing the beautiful artwork -- which has now becoming trendy. Amber Fryday has more – Oct 28, 2022

Two Halifax universities are sharing a Mi’kmaw “auntie-in-residence” who is assisting Indigenous students to navigate campus life.

In a news release today, Mount Saint Vincent University and the University of King’s College said they are welcoming Emily Pictou-Roberts as their first Nsukwi’ — “auntie” in English — to provide cultural, emotional and spiritual support to students.

The 28-year-old says there are about 164 Indigenous students at Mount Saint Vincent University and about 30 at King’s College.

Read more: Halifax Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre gets $28.8 million from Ottawa for new build

She says universities can be intimidating environments for Indigenous students, who she says often feel as though they are part of a small minority in an overwhelmingly non-Indigenous environment.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Pictou-Roberts says she sees her position as an extension of the traditional role of a Mi’kmaq auntie — a person who attempts to “take care” of others.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she will help students who are struggling academically or want to explore their Indigenous language and heritage.

Pictou-Roberts says women in Mi’kmaw culture are considered keepers of knowledge who help guide people through the challenges of life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.

Mi'kmawMSVUIndigenous StudentsMi’kmaw Studentsauntie in residenceEmily Pictou-Robertsmi'kmaw auntieMSVU indigenousNsukwi
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers