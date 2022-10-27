Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre gets $28.8 million from Ottawa for new build

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'New Indigenous Health Centre Opens in Halifax'
New Indigenous Health Centre Opens in Halifax
The Wije’winen Health Centre, located at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, will address the escalating and complex health needs of the growing urban Indigenous population. – Jul 7, 2022

The federal government today announced an additional $28.8 million in funding to allow Halifax’s Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre to build a permanent new space in the city’s downtown.

Pam Glode-Desroches, the centre’s executive director, says the project marks an “unparalleled turning point” towards reconciliation in the city.

Read more: Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre opening Wije’winen Health Centre

The friendship centre offers more than 55 programs, including early childhood education, housing support, language training and harm reduction, and it is currently housed in a temporary location.

Glode-Desroches says the new 70,000 square-foot building will allow the friendship centre to ramp up programming that supports the growing population of urban Indigenous people in Halifax.

Trending Now

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre supports more than 7,000 Indigenous people in Halifax and has moved three times since its 1972 opening.

Story continues below advertisement

The $28.8 million announced today is on top of $4 million previously announced by Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre opening Wije’winen Health Centre'
Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre opening Wije’winen Health Centre

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

Mi'kmawMi'kmaw Native Friendship CentreMi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre HalifaxPam Glode-Desroches
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers