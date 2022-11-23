COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, 2 hospitalizations, risk index remains moderate

Peterborough Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths, 54 new lab-confirmed cases and a new outbreak over the past week, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.
In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at ‘moderate risk’ for the third week in a row with the following risk factors:
Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
Deaths: 127 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — two more deaths since the Nov. 16 update.
New PCR-confirmed cases: 54 since the Nov. 16 update.
Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 340 — up from 339 reported on Nov. 16 and 386 reported on Nov. 9. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.
Hospitalizations: 504 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — two more since the Nov. 16 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday, Nov. 22 reported seven inpatients, up from six reported on Nov. 15. A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.
Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,253 since the pandemic began.
Resolved cases: The 9,786 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.
Outbreaks
The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are four active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. One new outbreak was declared since the Nov. 16 update:
- Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 3 area) in Peterborough: Declared Nov. 21
Other active outbreaks:
- Congregate living facility (No. 55) in Peterborough County: Declared Nov. 15
- Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Nov. 7
- Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area
Outbreaks declared over since the Nov. 16 update:
- St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Creekside A and B – declared Oct. 21 and lifted on Nov. 18.
The health unit has reported 214 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.
Vaccination
The health unit reports that 397,086 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Over the past six months 37,263 booster doses have been administered. Twenty-six per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.
Vaccination rates:
- All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses
- Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have first and second doses
- Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses
- Adults (age18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses
- Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses
- Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 36 per cent have two doses
- Children (under 5): Eight per cent have one dose; three per cent have two doses
The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.
Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.
