SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, 2 hospitalizations, risk index remains moderate

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Connecting the dots between COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses'
Connecting the dots between COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses
WATCH: New questions about what role, if any, COVID-19 is playing in the surge of respiratory viruses among pediatric patients.

Peterborough Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths, 54 new lab-confirmed cases and a new outbreak over the past week, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: COVID-19: HKPR reports death, new ICU admission over past week

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at ‘moderate risk’ for the third week in a row with the following risk factors:

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 on Nov. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 on Nov. 23, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths: 127 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — two more deaths since the Nov. 16 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 54 since the Nov. 16 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 340 — up from 339 reported on Nov. 16 and 386 reported on Nov. 9. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 504 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — two more since the Nov. 16 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday, Nov. 22 reported seven inpatients, up from six reported on Nov. 15. A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,253 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,786 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are four active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. One new outbreak was declared since the Nov. 16 update:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 3 area) in Peterborough: Declared Nov. 21

Other active outbreaks:

  • Congregate living facility (No. 55) in Peterborough County: Declared Nov. 15
  • Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Nov. 7
  • Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area

Outbreaks declared over since the Nov. 16 update:

  • St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Creekside A and B – declared Oct. 21 and lifted on Nov. 18.

The health unit has reported 214 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 397,086 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Over the past six months 37,263 booster doses have been administered. Twenty-six per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination rates:

  • All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses
  • Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have first and second doses
  • Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses
  • Adults (age18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses
  • Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses
  • Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 36 per cent have two doses
  • Children (under 5): Eight per cent have one dose; three per cent have two doses

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge'
Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge
Advertisement
COVID-19COVIDPRHChow many cases in Peterborough?Peterborough COVID-19Peterborough Regional Health CentreFairhavenPeterborough outbreaksCOVID in PeterboroughPeterbrough Public Health
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers