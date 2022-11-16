COVID-19: Peterborough reports death, 7 new hospitalized cases; risk index remains at moderate

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported one COVID-related death and 92 new cases over the past week, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at ‘moderate risk’ for the second week in a row after being at ‘very high risk’ two weeks ago. Case rate is at ‘moderate’ which is down from ‘high’ a week ago. Wastewater surveillance is at ‘low’ from ‘moderate.’ All other factors remain unchanged:

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 125 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one more since the Nov. 9 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 44 since the Nov. 9 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 339 — down from 386 reported on Nov. 9 and 474 reported on Nov. 2 and 520 reported on Oct. 26. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 502 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — seven more since the Nov. 9 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday, Nov. 15 reported six inpatients, down from 10 reported on Nov. 8 and 22 on Nov. 2. A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,199 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,735 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are four active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. There has been one new outbreak declared since the Nov. 9: update:

Congregate living facility (No. 55) in Peterborough County: Declared Nov. 15

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Retirement Residence : Declared Nov. 7

: Declared Nov. 7 Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area

in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Creekside A and B – declared Oct. 21

Outbreaks declared over since the Nov. 9 update:

Extendicare Peterborough: Outbreaks declared on the Orchid Trail unit (Oct. 28) and Rose Terrace unit (Nov. 1). Both outbreaks were lifted on Nov. 14

Outbreaks declared on the Orchid Trail unit (Oct. 28) and Rose Terrace unit (Nov. 1). Both outbreaks were lifted on Nov. 14 St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Third floor Pathway G and H – declared Oct. 11. Outbreak was lifted on Nov. 14

Third floor Pathway G and H – declared Oct. 11. Outbreak was lifted on Nov. 14 Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Oct. 31. Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 4. Outbreak was lifted on Nov. 11

long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Oct. 31. Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 4. Outbreak was lifted on Nov. 11 Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17 and lifted on Nov. 10

The health unit has reported 213 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 394,482 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Over the past six months 36,492 booster doses have been administered.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.