COVID-19: Peterborough reports 1 death, 13 new hospitalizations; outbreaks lifted at PRHC

Peterborough Public Health reported one COVID-related death and 92 new cases over the past week, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 lowered from to ‘moderate risk’ after being at ‘very high risk’ last week. With the exception of rapid antigen test count, all other factors were lower.

Factors for this week’s risk index include the following:

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 124 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one more since the Nov. 2 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 92 since the Nov. 2 update.

Hospitalizations: 495 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — 13 more since the Nov. 2 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Nov. 8 reported 10 inpatients, down from 22 reported on Nov. 2 and 47 reported on Oct. 25. A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — one more and the first new admission reported since Oct. 19. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 386 — down from 474 reported on Nov. 2 and 520 reported on Oct. 26. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,155 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,645 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are six active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. New outbreaks declared since the Nov. 2: update:

Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Nov. 7.

Other active outbreaks:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Oct. 31. Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 4.

long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Oct. 31. Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 4. Extendicare Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Rose Terrace unit on Nov. 1.

Outbreak declared on Rose Terrace unit on Nov. 1. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area.

in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Creekside A and B – declared Oct. 21; third floor Pathway G and H – declared Oct. 11.

Creekside A and B – declared Oct. 21; third floor Pathway G and H – declared Oct. 11. Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17.

Outbreaks declared over since the Nov. 2 update:

Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3 and lifted Nov. 9

home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3 and lifted Nov. 9 Fairhaven long-term care (Westview 2 area) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21 and lifted on Nov. 7

(Westview 2 area) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21 and lifted on Nov. 7 Congregate living facility No. 54 in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 28 and lifted on Nov. 7.

No. 54 in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 28 and lifted on Nov. 7. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 26 and lifted on Nov. 5.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 26 and lifted on Nov. 5. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Second floor outbreak (Woodland E and F) declared Oct. 17 and lifted Nov. 7

Second floor outbreak (Woodland E and F) declared Oct. 17 and lifted Nov. 7 Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home (Violets Way unit): Declared Sept. 21 and lifted on Nov. 3

long-term care home (Violets Way unit): Declared Sept. 21 and lifted on Nov. 3 Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Oct. 12 on Unit B6 and Sept. 20 on B4 inpatient unit. Both outbreaks lifted on Nov. 3

The health unit has reported 210 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 392,014 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Over the past six months 36,026 booster doses have been administered.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.