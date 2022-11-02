COVID-19: Peterborough reports 6 deaths, risk index returns to ‘very high’

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported six COVID-related deaths and 175 new cases over the past week, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 moved up to ‘very high risk’ after spending the past two weeks at ‘high risk.’

The health unit notes an increase in PCR testing percent positivity showing that the prevalence of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

“I am concerned that we are back up to very high transmission risk again in the region,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “As I have said, I anticipated the fluctuation from high to very high as the weather gets colder and there are fewer preventive measures in place. I am concerned we will see even higher rates of transmission with new COVID-19 variants looming while we are also dealing with other respiratory viruses circulating, including influenza.”

Story continues below advertisement

Piggott also noted more outbreaks in high-risk facilities (see details on outbreaks further in this article).

“Actions that we can take to prevent respiratory infections include ensuring we are up to date with COVID-19 vaccination especially now with the bivalent vaccine readily available, and getting our fall flu shot,” he said. “We also strongly recommend staying home when sick and wearing a KN95/N95-style mask in indoor settings. These protections are not only lifesaving for higher-risk individuals, but for the whole community as we try to prevent illness and the risk of long COVID.”

Factors for this week’s risk index include the following:

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s COVID-19 risk index for Nov. 2, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths: 123 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — six more since the Oct. 26 update.

Hospitalizations: 482 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — 10 more since the Oct. 26 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Nov. 2 reported 22 inpatients, down from 47 reported on Oct. 25. A record 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 52 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Oct. 19. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 175 since the Oct. 26 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 474 — down from 520 reported on Oct. 26. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,063 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,466 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are 13 active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. New outbreaks declared since the Oct. 26: update:

Story continues below advertisement

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 31 on the north side and Lakefield Hall.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 31 on the north side and Lakefield Hall. Congregate living facility No. 54 in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 28.

No. 54 in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 28. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area.

in Peterborough. Declared Oct. 26 in the Riverside 2 area. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 26.

Other active outbreaks:

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: three outbreaks: Creekside A and B – declared Oct. 21; third floor Pathway G and H – declared Oct. 11 and second floor Woodland E and F – declared Oct. 17.

three outbreaks: Creekside A and B – declared Oct. 21; third floor Pathway G and H – declared Oct. 11 and second floor Woodland E and F – declared Oct. 17. Fairhaven long-term care (Westview 2 area) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21.

(Westview 2 area) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21. Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17. Peterborough Regional Health Centre (Unit B6): Declared Oct. 12

(Unit B6): Declared Oct. 12 Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3

home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3 Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home (Violets Way and Lilac Lane units) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21

long-term care home (Violets Way and Lilac Lane units) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Outbreaks declared over since the Oct. 26 update:

Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17 and lifted on Nov. 1.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17 and lifted on Nov. 1. Congregate living facility No. 53 in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21 and lifted Nov. 1

No. 53 in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21 and lifted Nov. 1 Peterborough Regional Health Centre ( Unit A2): Declared Oct. 18 and lifted on Nov. 1.

Unit A2): Declared Oct. 18 and lifted on Nov. 1. Peterborough Regional Health Centre (Unit A5): Declared Oct. 11 and lifted on Oct. 27.

(Unit A5): Declared Oct. 11 and lifted on Oct. 27. Fairhaven long-term care (Westview 4): Declared Oct. 7 and lifted on Oct. 31.

The health unit has reported 209 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 388,711 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 35,445 over the past six months.

Eligible residents: 85 per cent have one dose, 82 per cent have two doses, 56 per cent have three doses and 25 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 95 per cent have three doses, 70 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 66 per cent have three doses and 30 per cent have four doses.

1:36 Most Peterborough area residents not considered up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 58 per cent have three doses and 19 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses and one per cent have four doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose, 36 per cent have two doses and three per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.