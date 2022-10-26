COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains high after death, 259 new cases over past week

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported one COVID-19 deaths and 259 new cases over the past week.

In its weekly Wednesday update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at ‘high risk’ for the second week in a row.

Factors include the following:

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health

Community risk index for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 117 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one more since the Oct. 19 update.

Hospitalizations: 472 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — nine more since the Oct. 19 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Oct. 25 reported 47 inpatients, down from 50 reported on Oct. 19 and a record 53 inpatients reported on Oct. 18. There have been 52 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Oct. 19. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 259 since the Oct. 19 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 520 — up from 431 reported on Oct. 19 and 489 reported on Oct. 12. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 9,888 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,251 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 93.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are 13 active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. New outbreaks declared since the Oct. 19: update:

Story continues below advertisement

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care (Creekside A and B) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21

(Creekside A and B) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21 Fairhaven long-term care (Westview 2) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 21.

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre ( Unit A2): Declared Oct. 18.

Unit A2): Declared Oct. 18. Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17. Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care (second floor Woodland E and F) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17

long-term care (second floor Woodland E and F) in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17 Peterborough Regional Health Centre (Unit B6): Declared Oct. 12

(Unit B6): Declared Oct. 12 Peterborough Regional Health Centre (Unit A5): Declared Oct. 11

(Unit A5): Declared Oct. 11 St. Joseph’s at Fleming LTC (third floor Pathway G and H): Declared Oct. 11.

LTC (third floor Pathway G and H): Declared Oct. 11. Fairhaven long-term care (Westview 4): Declared Oct. 7.

long-term care (Westview 4): Declared Oct. 7. Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 6

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 6 Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3

home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3 Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home (Violets Way and Lilac Lane units) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 on

long-term care home (Violets Way and Lilac Lane units) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 on Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Outbreaks declared over since the Oct. 19 update:

Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Sept. 28 and declared over on Oct. 24.

The health unit has reported 205 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 388,542 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 35,030 over the past six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents: 85 per cent have one dose, 82 per cent have two doses, 56 per cent have three doses and 24 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 95 per cent have three doses, 68 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 29 per cent have four doses.

1:36 Most Peterborough area residents not considered up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 58 per cent have three doses and 18 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses and one per cent have four doses (first time reported).

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose, 36 per cent have two doses and three per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.