COVID-19: 2 new deaths in Peterborough area; PRHC reports record 53 inpatients, 4 outbreaks

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported a record-high 53 inpatients for COVID-19 this week while the region’s health unit lowers the community risk index to ‘high’ risk from ‘very high’ risk.

The hospital as of Oct. 19 reported 50 inpatients, down from a record 53 reported a day earlier. The numbers surpass the previous high of 40 inpatients reported on April 22. Prior to that, the previous highs were 35 inpatients reported on Jan. 17-18 amid the Omicron wave.

Peterborough Public Health in its weekly Wednesday update reports 463 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — 16 more since the Oct. 12 update. There have been 52 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — one new admission, the first since the health unit’s Oct. 5 update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 is at ‘high risk’ from ‘very high risk’ the past two weeks. Factors include the following:

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 116 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — two more since the Oct. 12 update. The health unit says the victims were a man and woman, both in their 80s. Both individuals were vaccinated.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 155 since the Oct. 12 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 431 — down from 489 reported on Oct. 12 and 493 reported on Oct. 5. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 9,629 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,082 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.3 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are 13 active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. New outbreaks declared since the Oct. 12: update:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Oct. 18 on Unit A2.

: Declared Oct. 18 on Unit A2. Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17. Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17 on second flood (Woodland E and F).

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 17 on second flood (Woodland E and F). Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Oct. 12 on Unit B6

: Declared Oct. 12 on Unit B6 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Oct. 11 on Unit A5

: Declared Oct. 11 on Unit A5 St. Joseph’s at Fleming LTC in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 11 on the third flood (Pathway G and H).

Other active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared Oct. 7 on the Westview 4 area

long-term care: Declared Oct. 7 on the Westview 4 area Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 6

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 6 Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3

home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Sept. 28.

in Norwood: Declared Sept. 28. Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21 on Violets Way and Lilac Lane units.

long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21 on Violets Way and Lilac Lane units. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Local COVID-19 Risk Index moves to HIGH risk. Dr. Piggott shares, "While the risk index has decreased from Very High to High this week, wastewater surveillance levels and hospitalizations continue to increase. pic.twitter.com/0BTVbXFqes — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) October 19, 2022

Outbreaks declared over since the Oct. 12 update:

Fairhaven long-term care home in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 11 on the Riverside View 4 area. Lifted on Oct. 18.

long-term care home in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 11 on the Riverside View 4 area. Lifted on Oct. 18. Extendicare Lakefield long-term care in Lakefield: Declared Sept. 23. Lifted on Oct. 18.

long-term care in Lakefield: Declared Sept. 23. Lifted on Oct. 18. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21. Lifted on Oct. 18.

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21. Lifted on Oct. 18. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Oct. 3 on Unit D2 and lifted on Oct. 17

: Declared Oct. 3 on Unit D2 and lifted on Oct. 17 Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3. Lifted on Oct. 14.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3. Lifted on Oct. 14. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 27 on Westview 3 area. Lifted on Oct. 13.

The health unit has reported 202 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 375,690 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 1,233 more doses since the Oct. 12 update.

Eligible residents: 85 per cent have one dose, 82 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 23 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 95 per cent have three doses, 67 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 28 per cent have four doses.

1:36 Most Peterborough area residents not considered up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 17 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose, 36 per cent have two doses and three per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.