COVID-19: Peterborough reports 6 deaths, 8 new hospitalizations as risk index remains ‘very high’

Peterborough Public Health reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 13 new hospitalized cases over the past week as the community risk index remains at ‘very high risk’, according to data from the regional health unit on Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index for a second week in a row is at ‘very high risk’. All six factors remain unchanged from the Oct. 5 update.

Risk index for COVD-19 on Oct. 12, 2022.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 114 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — six more since the Oct. 5 update. The health unit says the latest six victims were all vaccinated: two women and a man in their 70s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a man in their 90s.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 203 since the Oct. 5 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 489 — down from 493 reported on Oct. 5. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 9,474 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Oct. 7 reported 37 inpatients — up from 31 on Oct. 4 (most recent data available). There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 447 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — eight more since the Oct. 5 update. There have been 51 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the Oct. 5 update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 8,871 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 93.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are 12 active outbreaks reported on Wednesday. New outbreaks declared since the Oct. 5. update:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Oct. 11 (details unavailable).

Fairhaven long-term care home in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 11 on the Riverside View 4 area

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared Oct. 7 on the Westview 4 area

Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 6

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3 on the D2 inpatient unit.

Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3

Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3

Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Sept. 28.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 27

Extendicare Lakefield long-term care in Lakefield: Declared Sept. 23

Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21

Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit

Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

Outbreaks declared over since the Oct. 5 update:

Congregate living facility (no. 51) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 and lifted Oct. 8.

Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 and lifted Oct. 6.

The health unit has reported 197 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 374,557 373,233 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 1,324 more doses since the Oct. 5 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 82 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 22 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 66 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 27 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 17 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose, 36 per cent have two doses and three per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.