COVID-19: HKPR reports 7 new hospitalized cases, 1 new ICU admission as active cases climb

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported but the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says over the past week there were 146 new lab-confirmed cases and seven new hospitalized cases including one new ICU admission.

The health unit’s newly updated COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of Tuesday afternoon, covering Oct. 2 to Oct. 8:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 151 — up from 110 reported on Oct. 4. Among the active cases are 101 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up from 60 on Oct. 4), 43 in Northumberland County (down from 47) and seven in Haliburton County (up from three).

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 127 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared. There have been an additional 13 probable deaths.

Hospitalized cases: Seven new hospitalizations and one new ICU admissions since the Oct. 4 update. In 2022, there have been 233 hospitalized cases and 362 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 36 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for six patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,688 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,995 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,468 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 748 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks include:

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7. Maplewood long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5.

long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5. Warkworth Place long-term care home in Warkworth: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 5.

long-term care home in Warkworth: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 5. Tower of Port Hope retirement home in Port Hope: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 4.

retirement home in Port Hope: Facility wide outbreak declared Oct. 4. Access Community Service group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 3.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 3. Access Community Service group home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3.

group home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3. Adelaide Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3.

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3. Empire Crossing retirement home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3.

retirement home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3. Victoria Manor (Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27

(Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27 Regency Manor in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Southbridge Care Homes reports two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. All are fully vaccinated.

Outbreaks declared over:

Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. The outbreak was lifted on Oct. 10.

