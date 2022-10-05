COVID-19: Peterborough risk index at ‘very high’ after 4 deaths, 13 hospitalizations over past week

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported new four new COVID-19 deaths and 13 new hospitalized cases over the past week as the community risk index reaches ‘very high risk’, according to data from the regional health unit on Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index moved to ‘very high risk’ from ‘high risk’ reported last week. Four of six factors are at ‘very high’ while deaths and wastewater surveillance are at ‘high’.

View image in full screen The community risk index for COVID-19 as of Oct. 5, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

“After the summer, where we experienced steady rates of transmission, we are now seeing COVID-19 transmission increase in our community,” said Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health.

“We are cautioning the community to prepare for continued increase in transmission and cases as we move through the fall.”

Piggott says he’s encouraging residents to get their latest available vaccination, noting more than 3,000 residents age 18 and older have received their bivalent vaccine. For more on the latest vaccination rates, see near the end of the article.

“We are concerned that transmission rates will continue to increase in our region as we see transmission increasing across the province,” he said. “In addition to the risk index guidance, we are strongly encouraging all residents to review the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidance and receive a booster dose if they haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine within the last six months.

“The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine can provide better protection against variants that are currently circulating and against previous variants. It is very important that all eligible residents roll up their sleeves for their own health.”

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 104 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — four more deaths since the Sept. 28 update which also reported four deaths.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 212 since the Sept. 28 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 493 — up from 491 reported on Sept. 28 and 358 on Sept. 14. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 9,271 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Oct. 4 reported 31 inpatients — up from 25 a week ago. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 439 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — 13 more since the Sept. 28 update. There have been 51 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — two more since the Sept. 28 update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 8,670 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 93.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are 12 active outbreaks reported on Oct. 5. New outbreaks declared since the Sept. 28 update:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3 on the D2 inpatient unit.

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3 on the D2 inpatient unit. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3

in Peterborough: Declared Oct. 3 Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3

home in Lakefield: Declared Oct. 3 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Sept. 28.

Other active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 27

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 27 Extendicare Lakefield long-term care in Lakefield: Declared Sept. 23

long-term care in Lakefield: Declared Sept. 23 Congregate living facilit y (no. 51) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21

y (no. 51) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 Extendicare Peterborough long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21

long-term care home: Declared Sept. 21 Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 21 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit

: Declared Sept. 20 on the B4 inpatient unit Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

Outbreaks declared over since the Sept. 28 update:

Congregate living facility (No. 52) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 26 and lifted Oct. 3.

(No. 52) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 26 and lifted Oct. 3. Canterbury Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 and lifted Oct. 3.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 and lifted Oct. 3. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 and lifted Sept. 30.

“We are now seeing significant illness among our community’s most vulnerable residents which is contributing to an increase in deaths due to COVID-19,” said Piggott. “As we approach the holiday weekend, it is imperative that we work together to prevent transmission to our most vulnerable residents. If you choose to gather this weekend, try to gather outdoors or in areas that are well ventilated.

“Keeping the doors and windows open will help improve airflow indoors. I also strongly encourage everyone to stay home this weekend if they feel even slightly unwell. It is not worth the risk.”

The health unit has reported 192 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 373,233 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — 1,784 more doses since the Sept. 28 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 22 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 64 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 25 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 14 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose and 36 per cent have two doses and two per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

