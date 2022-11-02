Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario’s top doc weighs bad upcoming flu season in decision on mask recommendations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Respiratory virus surge, cold and flu create emergency room ‘perfect storm’'
Respiratory virus surge, cold and flu create emergency room ‘perfect storm’
Respiratory virus surge, cold and flu create emergency room ‘perfect storm’

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says he’ll be considering whether to make a stronger recommendation on masking in about two weeks after looking closely at data on flu cases.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the dominant flu strain this season is a bad one and the influenza season is expected to start picking up in the next couple of weeks.

Moore says this year’s flu shot formulation appears to be quite good at preventing hospitalizations, but it takes about 10 to 14 days to take effect, so Ontarians should get their shots now.

Trending Now

Read more: Time for Ontario to reinstate mask mandates: ex science table adviser

He says the influenza test positivity rate is expected to rise about five per cent this week, and if there are two weeks at that level the virus will spread more dramatically, so he will let Ontarians know at that point whether more people should be masking.

Story continues below advertisement

Right now Moore says he “strongly recommends” masks indoors for people who are older or with an underlying condition, but he has not yet issued a recommendation or requirement for the general public to wear them.

Dr. Fahad Razak, the former head of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table has said the current strain the health system is under means now is the time to return to mask mandates.

OntarioHealthFlu SeasonDr. Kieran MooreOntario mask mandateKieran MooreOntario Masksontario maskingOntario flu season
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers