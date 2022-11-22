COVID-19: HKPR reports death, new ICU admission over past week

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says over the past week, there was one new COVID-19 death and 43 new lab-confirmed cases within its jurisdiction.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data (covering Nov. 13-19) for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 43 — up from 39 reported on Nov. 15. Among the 43 active lab-confirmed cases are 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 143 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one new death since the Nov. 15 update. The death was reported in Hamilton Township in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared, there have been 86 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Haliburton County and 48 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: No new hospitalizations and one new intensive care admission since the Nov. 15 update. There have been 244 hospitalized cases in 2022 and 418 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 39 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five inpatients with COVID-19 as of noontime Tuesday — one more from a week ago. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for one of the admissions.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing).

Cumulative cases: There have been 7,369 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,676 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,812 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 829 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900, or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks since the Nov. 15 update:

Access Community group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 21

group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 21 Highland Wood long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared Nov. 20

long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared Nov. 20 Cobourg Extendicare long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 18

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 18 Case Manor long-term care home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Nov. 16

Other active outbreaks include:

Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 10

Outbreaks recently declared over: