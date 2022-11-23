Three-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont. results in only minor injuries, police say

See more sharing options

According to police, just minor injuries were the result of a three-vehicle crash in the northwest end of Guelph, Ont.

Guelph Police Service were called to the intersection of Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North on Tuesday.

Investigators say at around 9:15 a.m. an Audi travelling west on Woodlawn made a left turn on to Imperial and collided with an eastbound Ford.

The impact of the crash sent the Audi into an Acura that was stopped on Imperial.

Investigators say the Audi and the Ford were destroyed.

The driver of the Audi, a 19-year-old woman from Guelph, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

The intersection was closed for a couple of hours.