Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Three-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont. results in only minor injuries, police say

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 23, 2022 1:12 pm
File. A Guelph, Ont. police cruiser. View image in full screen
File. A Guelph, Ont. police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

According to police, just minor injuries were the result of a three-vehicle crash in the northwest end of Guelph, Ont.

Guelph Police Service were called to the intersection of Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North on Tuesday.

Investigators say at around 9:15 a.m. an Audi travelling west on Woodlawn made a left turn on to Imperial and collided with an eastbound Ford.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. woman has non-life threatening injuries after crash in Woolwich Township

The impact of the crash sent the Audi into an Acura that was stopped on Imperial.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators say the Audi and the Ford were destroyed.

The driver of the Audi, a 19-year-old woman from Guelph, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection was closed for a couple of hours.

Click to play video: '4 killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough'
4 killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough
CrashCollisionGuelph NewsInjuriesIntersectionGuelph Police ServiceMinorteen driveryoung driverThree-Car CrashThree-Car Collisionaudi crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers