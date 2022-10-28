Guelph, Ont. woman has non-life threatening injuries after crash in Woolwich Township

See more sharing options

A Guelph, Ont., woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.

Waterloo Regional Police went to the intersection of Ebycrest and Hopewell Creek roads on Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say a Honda Civic going east on Ebycrest attempted to make a left turn on to Hopewell but collided with an oncoming Kia Sorento.

The driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old from Guelph, was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Kia, a 37-year-old woman from Woolwich Township, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a child was also in the Kia but was not hurt.

They are asking for any witnesses and those with dashcam footage to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.