Silver alert issued for missing woman last seen in Winnipeg

Police have issued a silver alert for a 63-year-old woman missing from Winnipeg.

Deborah Thompson was last seen in the Central St. Boniface around noon on Tuesday.

Thompson is roughly 5’1″ tall, with a medium to heavy build. She has long black hair in a pony tail, police said.

Silver Alert Missing Person: Deborah Thompson, 63.https://t.co/ajCH4xnmh9 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 23, 2022

She was last seen wearing a purple, older-looking puffy jacket with purple fur, a purple scarf, purple sweater, and black boots.

Police issue silver alerts when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.