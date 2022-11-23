Menu

Canada

Silver alert issued for missing woman last seen in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 1:08 pm
Deborah Thompson, 63. View image in full screen
Deborah Thompson, 63. WPS Handout

Police have issued a silver alert for a 63-year-old woman missing from Winnipeg.

Deborah Thompson was last seen in the Central St. Boniface around noon on Tuesday.

Thompson is roughly 5’1″ tall, with a medium to heavy build. She has long black hair in a pony tail, police said.

She was last seen wearing a purple, older-looking puffy jacket with purple fur, a purple scarf, purple sweater, and black boots.

Police issue silver alerts when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

