Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

The federal government is alerting drivers about an alternating lane closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Thursday due to maintenance work.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane will be closed alternately.
Three lanes will remain open in each direction, however, motorists should expect short delays.
Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada urges caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
