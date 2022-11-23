Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

See more sharing options

The federal government is alerting drivers about an alternating lane closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Thursday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane will be closed alternately.

Three lanes will remain open in each direction, however, motorists should expect short delays.

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada urges caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

UPDATE: Lane closure on #Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will now occur on Thursday, November 24, from 9 am to 3 pm. https://t.co/hmixWFtmJk — Public Services and Procurement Canada (@PSPC_SPAC) November 22, 2022