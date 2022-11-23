Menu

Canada

Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 9:42 am
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is shown in a file photo. View image in full screen
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is shown in a file photo. Public Services and Procurement Canada

The federal government is alerting drivers about an alternating lane closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Thursday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane will be closed alternately.

Three lanes will remain open in each direction, however, motorists should expect short delays.

Read more: Hamilton says hole ‘made purposefully’ 26 years ago in sewer drained wastewater into harbour

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada urges caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

