Hamilton says hole ‘made purposefully’ 26 years ago in sewer drained wastewater into harbour

Hamilton’s public works department says it expects a “big number” when it’s finally figured out how many litres of combined wastewater and sewage leaked over 26 years into the harbour via an area of the city’s north end.

City staff revealed on Tuesday the spillage has been happening near Burlington Street and Wentworth Street through a hole in a combined sewer pipe “made purposefully” in 1996.

Carlyle Khan, general manager of Public Works said the hole was discovered via a review of closed circuit TV (CCTV) files made by a contractor in 2013 as part of a broader inspection program and filed in a city archive.

“While staff were reviewing CCTV files … they saw something that didn’t quite make sense that then ensued … a full investigation,” Khan explained.

“They went out to the field and what they observed there once they popped the manhole was … a combined sewer spilling into a storm sewer.”

Nick Winters, director of Hamilton Water, said steps have been taken to mitigate the flow using a vacuum truck now on site removing the combined sewage.

He said the maintenance will continue in the area until “a longer term fix” can be put in place.

“Residents in the area can expect to see a high level of activity in that location over the next few days, with trucks and other vehicles as staff work to mitigate the current leak and begin work to make the necessary repairs,” Winters said.

It’s believed 50 properties were connected to lines that contributed to the combined spill.

Winters admitted the leak “shouldn’t have happened” and expects the impact to be “significantly less” than the 24 billion litres spilled from a combined sewer overflow (CSO) tank between 2014 and 2018.

The city notified the Ministry of the Environment of the matter just after noon on Tuesday.

Mayor Andrea Horwath said she was “very, very troubled” by the news and has asked the city auditor to have “a look at what’s happened” and provide a full public report.

