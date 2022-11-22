Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Hamilton says hole ‘made purposefully’ 26 years ago in sewer drained wastewater into harbour

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 6:16 pm
A photo of Carlyle Khan, General Manager of Public Works for the city of Hamilton and Nick Winters, Director of Hamilton Water on Nov. 22, 2022. The city staffers revealed a combined sewer has been leaking into a storm sewer near Burlington St. and Wentworth St. North since 1996. View image in full screen
A photo of Carlyle Khan, General Manager of Public Works for the city of Hamilton and Nick Winters, Director of Hamilton Water on Nov. 22, 2022. The city staffers revealed a combined sewer has been leaking into a storm sewer near Burlington St. and Wentworth St. North since 1996.

Hamilton’s public works department says it expects a “big number” when it’s finally figured out how many litres of combined wastewater and sewage leaked over 26 years into the harbour via an area of the city’s north end.

City staff revealed on Tuesday the spillage has been happening near Burlington Street and Wentworth Street through a hole in a combined sewer pipe “made purposefully” in 1996.

Carlyle Khan, general manager of Public Works said the hole was discovered via a review of closed circuit TV (CCTV) files made by a contractor in 2013 as part of a broader inspection program and filed in a city archive.

Read more: Hamilton formally seeks extension to Chedoke Creek dredging deadline

“While staff were reviewing CCTV files … they saw something that didn’t quite make sense that then ensued … a full investigation,” Khan explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“They went out to the field and what they observed there once they popped the manhole was … a combined sewer spilling into a storm sewer.”

Nick Winters, director of Hamilton Water, said steps have been taken to mitigate the flow using a vacuum truck now on site removing the combined sewage.

Trending Now
Trending Now

He said the maintenance will continue in the area until “a longer term fix” can be put in place.

Click to play video: 'Hamilton City Council accused of “cover-up” of sewage leak'
Hamilton City Council accused of “cover-up” of sewage leak

“Residents in the area can expect to see a high level of activity in that location over the next few days, with trucks and other vehicles as staff work to mitigate the current leak and begin work to make the necessary repairs,” Winters said.

It’s believed 50 properties were connected to lines that contributed to the combined spill.

Story continues below advertisement

Winters admitted the leak “shouldn’t have happened” and expects the impact to be “significantly less” than the 24 billion litres spilled from a combined sewer overflow (CSO) tank between 2014 and 2018.

Read more: Plans to remediate Hamilton’s Chedoke Creek placed on temporary hold

The city notified the Ministry of the Environment of the matter just after noon on Tuesday.

Mayor Andrea Horwath said she was “very, very troubled” by the news and has asked the city auditor to have “a look at what’s happened” and provide a full public report.

More to come…

HamiltonHamilton newsCity of HamiltonWastewaterPublic WorksHamilton waterHamilton environmentWentworth StreetBurlington StreetSewage leakhamilton sewage leak
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers