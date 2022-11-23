Kelowna, B.C. art group challenges community to give back to local food banks

Send this page to someone via email

“A little goes a long way.”

That’s the phrase a Kelowna, B.C., art group is using to encourage residents to give back. With the demand rising at the local food bank, they are challenging groups to provide support in their own way.

After donating $200 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, members of the Mission Painters group were inspired to set up a donation bin at a local art show.

“We raised in two days of me just sitting there and talking to people and handing out my little slips, we raised $1,100 from the community,” said Michelle Droettboom. “We discovered taking it to the food bank that every dollar you collect is worth $3 to the food bank.”

2:19 More people are turning to food banks as food prices increase

With the number of people who supported the idea, the painters group decided to take it a step further, challenging other small groups around the community to do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some are in book clubs, some go to yoga class, I go to aqua fit, some are still working. So they’re a small group, a small office of five; if they each put in $5 that’s $25 that equals $75 worth of food for the food bank,” Droettboom said.

The Mission Painters group wanted to help out the food bank to support families in the community who may be struggling.

“I don’t know how people manage sometimes. I just shake my head when I think about what it costs right now to live in this country and get by,” said Carol Zuckerman, a Mission Painters group member.

2:19 Central Okanagan residents asked to put brown paper bags filled with non-perishable items for the food bank on their driveways no later than 9 a.m. Saturday

Zuckerman says she doesn’t want people to underestimate what her group is able to do and the change they can create.

“Seniors actually have a lot to offer the community and I’m always happy when there’s an opportunity,” Zuckerman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love the fact that volunteers now tend to be seniors, they tend to be the people who are willing to give themselves back to the community.”

The group wants the challenge to remind people that a little goes a long way and that even though they aren’t asking for much, it can make a big difference.

“It’s just one of these little wheels that’s now bigger and bigger and we’re hoping it takes hold in the community. So all of us that get together at Christmas time with all these groups or have a little celebration, we’ll stand up and say, ‘You know what? Tonight we should do some fundraising for the food bank,'” said Droettboom.

Donations for the challenge can be made online through the Central Okanagan Food Banks website by writing “a little goes a long way” in the dedication box.

The fundraiser will be running throughout the holiday season.