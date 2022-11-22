Menu

Education

Ontario education workers to vote on tentative deal beginning Thursday, union says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Business as usual in Ontario schools as strike by education support workers averted'
Business as usual in Ontario schools as strike by education support workers averted
RELATED: CUPE and the province reached a tentative deal on Sunday. Thousands of unionized education workers will vote on it Thursday. Marianne Dimain reports.

The union representing some 55,000 education workers in Ontario says it will hold a ratification vote on a tentative deal reached with the provincial government beginning Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said the presidents of all 67 locals whose members are Ontario’s frontline education workers met and “adopted a resolution that confirmed plans for conducting the ratification vote.”

Read more: Ontario education worker strike called off with union members to vote on tentative deal

According to CUPE, the education workers will vote online from Thursday until Dec. 5 to “decide whether or not to ratify the tentative agreement that their central bargaining committee reached with the Council of Trustees’ Associations (CTA) and the Ford government on November 20.”

The union had given a five-day strike notice on Nov. 16. Workers were preparing to withdraw their services on Monday.

However, an agreement was reached and announced at the 5 p.m. deadline set on Sunday.

According to the union, the results are expected to be released on Dec. 6.

“To allow members time to review and process the details of this tentative agreement, we will not be commenting further until the ratification vote results are released,” the union said.

