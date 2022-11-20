Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario education workers continue contract talks with province as strike deadline nears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2022 9:08 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario families bracing for possible strike of education support workers Monday'
Ontario families bracing for possible strike of education support workers Monday
WATCH ABOVE: If a deal isn't reached and 55,000 CUPE members, from education workers to custodians, walk off the job it will be the second strike by those workers in a matter of a week. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees and the province have been holding labour negotiations throughout the weekend, and the union has set a deadline of 5 p.m. today to reach a deal.

CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions has said members will walk off the job en masse starting Monday if talks fail, and several school boards have said learning will move online in the event of a strike.

Trending Now

Read more: Bargaining continues between education workers and province as strike deadline looms

The union staged a two-day walkout earlier this month which came to an end after the province promised to repeal legislation that imposed a contract on its members and banned their right to strike.

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE, which represents workers like educational assistants and custodians, has said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement on Saturday afternoon touting the government’s improved offer and calling on CUPE to call off the proposed strike in order to keep students in class.

OntarioCUPEStephen LecceCanadian Union Of Public Employeeseducation workersOntario education workersOntario CUPE school strikeCUPE negotiations
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers