Crime

Calgary police officer charged following on-duty incident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 6:40 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

A Calgary Police Service officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an on-duty incident last year.

At a call in a home in the Temple neighbourhood on June 17, 2021, officers apprehended an adult woman who was taken into custody.

While the woman was in handcuffs and before being placed in a police vehicle, there was a struggle and “force was utilized,” a police statement said.

Read more: Calgary police officer charged in connection to domestic incident

“The woman sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital for further evaluation and treatment.”

Const. Jameson Kooistra, 31, was charged with assault causing bodily harm in relation to the incident. The three-year CPS member has been assigned to administrative duties.

The CPS said it became aware the unnamed woman died in September 2022.

Read more: Two Edmonton police officers charged with assault after Tasering man

“Her death was non-criminal in nature and as such we are unable to release any further details. However, it was not as a result of the physical injuries sustained during this incident,” police said.

While police can use “reasonable and necessary force” to conduct their duties, they can be charged if there are sufficient grounds to believe the force was excessive or not required.

Any concerns about officer use of force are met with an internal investigation to review the incident. If the evidence supports it, criminal charges can be laid after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service. After the court process for the charges is concluded, internal discipline or dismissal can be considered.

Majority of Calgarians perceive city as less safe than it was 3 years ago: survey
Calgary Police ServiceAssaultCalgary AssaultAssault ChargesCPS Officer chargedCPS on duty incidentJameson Kooistra
