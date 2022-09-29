Two Edmonton police officers charged with assault after Tasering man

Send this page to someone via email

In the wake of a use-of-force investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), two Edmonton police officers, one of whom is no longer with the service, have been jointly charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

A man was arrested on March 23, ASIRT said in a news release Thursday, and during the arrest, officers allegedly used force, including a conducted energy weapon, also known as a Taser.

In a previous news release, ASIRT said a 39-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight on March 23 near 96 Street and 79 Avenue. That news release, sent on April 6, said the man sustained bruises to his forehead and lower lip, as well as marks on his back, after being Tasered.

Story continues below advertisement

ASIRT was asked to investigate on March 26.

The evidence “provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed,” ASIRT said, and the investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service — as is required by the Police Act — to see if the evidence met the standard for prosecution. A review determined it did meet the standard.

On Sept. 29, Const. Dustin Adsett and former Const. Oli Olason were jointly charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.

As the case is now before the courts, no other information will be released, ASIRT said.

Advertisement