Calgary police officer charged in connection to domestic incident

The Calgary Police Service said one of its officers has been charged in relation to an off-duty domestic incident outside of the city.

The officer was arrested and charged by the RCMP on Monday with one count of uttering threats in a neighbouring municipality, according to a CPS release on Wednesday afternoon. The release did not specify where the offense allegedly happened.

The CPS said it will not name the officer, citing privacy concerns of those involved. The officer has been a CPS member for nine years and is off on leave at this time, according to Wednesday’s release.

Since the incident is being investigated by the RCMP, the CPS said no further information will be released.

“Information about this incident and charges are being released in the interests of public transparency. The charged officer is afforded the right to a fair trial, the same as any member of the public, and they will be offered the appropriate support from the Service during the court process,” the CPS statement read.