City of Regina releases its proposed 2023-24 budget to project revenue, expenses

The City of Regina released its proposed 2023-24 budget, calling it the city’s first multi-year budget which will project revenue and expenses for two years.

On Nov. 22, 2022, the City said the budget outlines a plan to maintain City services at current or enhanced levels. It will also propose strategic investments to achieve significant community outcomes.

In a media release, the City managed stated the City’s first multi-year budget will mark a shift towards longer-term financial planning to strengthen strategic priorities to support the long-term funding plans.

“Administration’s philosophy during the creation of the draft budget was that, if a tax increase was being proposed, it must be reasonable and responsible, even if it meant containing new spending in ways that not everyone will agree with,” said city manager Niki Anderson.

“We are excited to participate in the consensus-building dialogue of budget deliberations with Council and residents that will advance us from a proposed budget to a final budget.”

In the proposed budget, the City announced a 4.67-per cent mill rate increase is proposed for 2023, followed by a 4.66-per cent increase in 2024.

For city operations, for 2023, $110 million and $115.6 million for 2024 will be invested compared to $103.7 million in 2022.

The budget shows a rate increase of 4.5 per cent for Regina’s Water Utility proposed for 2023 and 4.0 per cent in 2024.

Another budget highlight is $232.4 million in 2023 and 2024 for infrastructure

renewal, new construction, and maintenance of Regina’s water, wastewater and stormwater systems.

“A 4.5 per cent rate increase is proposed for 2023, followed by a 4 per cent increase in 2024, to maintain the Utility operations, fund the renewal of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant, and offer the new affordability program for low-income seniors and people with disabilities,” according to the budget.

The City stated that homelessness is also a significant issue to address in Regina, and that they currently invest approximately $7.9 annually towards programming and initiatives related to homelessness, social development, and well-being.

A city council meeting will be held on Dec. 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the 2023-24 budget and any amendments to be considered with further discussion days two following.

Visit the City of Regina website to see more details about the 2023-24 budget.