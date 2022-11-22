Menu

Fire

1 man injured in Toronto fire, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 4:10 pm
Toronto fire on the scene of a blaze reported on Pharmacy Avenue. View image in full screen
Toronto fire on the scene of a blaze reported on Pharmacy Avenue. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a fire in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a fire was reported in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Murray Glen Drive at around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Emergency crews respond to Toronto apartment fire, one person rescued

Paramedics and firefighters responded to the blaze which police said injured one man. Around 12 p.m., police said the victim was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male patient to a hospital with moderate injuries.

