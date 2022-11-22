1 man injured in Toronto fire, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a fire in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a fire was reported in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Murray Glen Drive at around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to the blaze which police said injured one man. Around 12 p.m., police said the victim was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male patient to a hospital with moderate injuries.

FIRE:

11:09 am

Pharmacy & Murray Glen Dr @TPS41Div

-house on fire

-Toronto Fire o/s

-ambulance o/s

-roads blocked off in the area

-use alternate routes

GO#2277042^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 22, 2022