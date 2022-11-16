Emergency crews respond to Toronto apartment fire, one person rescued

Emergency services rescued one person from a fire in Toronto on Wednesday evening.
They had life-threatening injuries, officials said.
In a tweet, Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street at around 6:47 p.m. for a fire.
Police said a fire broke out in an apartment, with one victim inside a unit.
Toronto fire officials told Global News they responded to a fire on the 14th floor of the building, encountering heavy smoke. One occupant was rescued.
Paramedics told Global News the occupant was male and had serious, life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the immediate area were closed as fire, paramedic and police crews responded.
The fire was out before 7:30 p.m., according to firefighters.
