Emergency crews respond to Toronto apartment fire, one person rescued

Emergency services rescued one person from a fire in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

They had life-threatening injuries, officials said.

In a tweet, Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street at around 6:47 p.m. for a fire.

Police said a fire broke out in an apartment, with one victim inside a unit.

Toronto fire officials told Global News they responded to a fire on the 14th floor of the building, encountering heavy smoke. One occupant was rescued.

Paramedics told Global News the occupant was male and had serious, life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the immediate area were closed as fire, paramedic and police crews responded.

The fire was out before 7:30 p.m., according to firefighters.