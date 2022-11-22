Menu

Canada

Group of Winnipeg ‘misfits’ striving to make a difference for seniors this winter

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Mutt Movement looks to help out the community with inclusiveness'
Mutt Movement looks to help out the community with inclusiveness
'Global News Morning' speaks with Mutt Movement and learns about some of the initiatives currently underway to help out the community.

A group of self-proclaimed Winnipeg “misfits” are striving to make a difference for seniors this winter, one shovel at a time.

It’s called the Mutt Movement and it’s a collection of men and women from all diversities who want to help people with disabilities navigate the winter by offering snow shovelling free of charge.

“I know that there’s going to be some folks that are going to be struggling through this winter,” Hayden La Riviere from Mutt Movement told Global News.

While the group is not charging for its services, La Riviere says it will accept donations for charity, food and clothing items for those in need.

“Some parents might have some difficulty getting some things for their kids for Christmas. And we definitely want those kids to feel special as every other kid.”

“So we’re offering to pick up any donations for these folks. Diapers, formula, toys, winter gear, huge and canned goods.”

La Riviere says the group is for people who felt like they didn’t exactly “fit in” to feel special and to make a difference in the community.

“For me personally, being kind of ethnically diverse, I’ve always tried to find a place in these different groups and I always felt like I walked in different worlds.” La Riviere says.

“So I started to kind of celebrate what makes us mutts, what makes us mixed up.”

People can get involved by visiting the group’s Instagram @MuttMovement.

