Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winnipeggers gearing up for snow: ‘Everybody got scared of last winter’

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers begin weather preparations'
Winnipeggers begin weather preparations
After a record-breaking winter that saw Manitoba get slammed with above-average snowfall, Winnipeggers are getting ahead of the game in their preparation for this season. Rosanna Hempel reports.

After a record-breaking 2012-22 winter season that saw Manitoba hit hard with above-average snowfall, Winnipeggers are gearing up for another go around with snow and cold.

The phone at Osborne Auto Centre has been ringing off the hook with customers anxious about getting winter tires on, manager Parysh Blakney tells Global News.

Read more: Winnipeg experts agree — winter driving a pain in the ice

“I guess everybody got scared of last winter a little bit and are trying to get ready so they’re not stuck with summer tires on,” Blakney said Friday.

“This year, they’re trying to get it done before the snow falls, so they’re not stuck spinning everywhere.”

Click to play video: 'Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban'
Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

Manitoba was hit with several large storms last winter, and even as early as February, Winnipeg had recorded its third-highest snowfall since 1872.

Story continues below advertisement

By the end of the season the city says crews had hauled 1.8 million cubic metres of snow to its disposal sites — some of which still have small piles of snow left over.

Parysh said she is seeing more drivers purchasing new winter tires than they have in the past, while others are stepping-up to studded tires.

Read more: Impassable sidewalks forcing St. James students onto streets to get to school

She said the shop is already booking into mid-November but they’re expecting things to get even busier when the first flakes actually fly.

“Every year,” she laughs of the shop’s anticipated coming storm of calls, “regardless of how many people try to be proactive.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Snow storm hammers Riding Mountain National Park'
Snow storm hammers Riding Mountain National Park

A similar story is playing out at Green Blade Lawn Care, which does residential snow removal work.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Muys with Green Blade says he started getting calls about booking work for this coming winter at the end of last winter.

“There’s a lot of people very scared and don’t want to (shovel snow) again,” Muys said Friday.

Read more: Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

“I think they went through a brutal year and they’re saying to themselves, ‘You know what, I don’t want to do it again.’

“It’s much nicer to sit in the house and drink hot chocolate and watch someone else take care of it.”

Tim Muys with Green Blade Lawn Care. View image in full screen
Tim Muys with Green Blade Lawn Care. Rosanna Hempel/Global News

Muys says the company’s customer list has already grown longer than it was last winter even though no snow has fallen yet.

Story continues below advertisement

That could change soon though.

Environment Canada says an Alberta clipper may bring snow and strong winds to parts of west-central Manitoba this weekend.

Read more: Manitoba braces as ‘historic’ winter storm to start Tuesday night

The weather agency says the snowy weather is likely to affect an area spanning from The Pas to Flin Flon, starting Saturday afternoon.

As for Winnipeg, Environment Canada says there’s a chance of snow or rain in the city on Sunday.

— with files from Global News’ Rosanna Hempel and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Blast of winter forces highway closures in the Okanagan'
Blast of winter forces highway closures in the Okanagan
SnowwinnipegWinterWinter weatherSnow RemovalWinter DrivingWinnipeg WinterSnow Tireswinter 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers