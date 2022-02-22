Winnipeg winter has third-highest snowfall since 1872: meteorologist

If you feel like Winnipeg has received more snow than usual this year, you aren’t wrong. The amount of snow dumped on the city so far this winter is among the highest since records have been kept, beginning in the late 19th Century.

Retired meteorologist Rob Paola told 680 CJOB that as of Feb. 20, only two years have seen more of the white stuff than we have this season.

“Winnipeg has so far this winter, picked up 157 cm of snow,” Paola said.

“That puts us in the third-most amount of snow up to this point since we’ve kept track of snowfall records in Winnipeg — extending back to 1872.”

Story continues below advertisement

One thing to note about our snow in Winnipeg this winter: the bulk of that snow has fallen over the past 60 days. Of our 157 cm of snow so far, 120 cm of that has fallen since Dec 22nd. That's an average of 15 cm/week for 2 months! No wonder we can't get rid of it! #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/S5ZwQ93qiF — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) February 21, 2022

Most of that snow, Paola said, has fallen since Dec. 21. Up to that point, the city wasn’t looking at anything remarkable in terms of precipitation.

“We had about 37 cm of snow (up to Dec. 21), which was actually a little bit below average for our snowfall up to that point,” he said.

“Over the past 60 days, we’ve picked up 120 cm of snow. That’s an average of about 15 cm a week for two straight months.”

The rest of Manitoba is struggling with snow as well, as seen in this picture from east of Rosenfeld, Man. Submitted / Frank Rempel

Although frustration with shovelling excess snow has been pretty universal, Paola said one group that won’t be complaining is farmers, who will be able to replenish their parched soil after dealing with drought conditions last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be a lot better than the situation we were in last year where we had very minimal snow cover.

“The snow cover was gone by the first week of march last year and there wasn’t much precipitation in spring, and that led to the extreme dryness in the summer as well.”

1:52 Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba